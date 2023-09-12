Kansas to perform at The Lerner Theatre as part of 50th anniversary tour

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Famous progressive rock band Kansas will be performing at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart next year as part of its extended 50th anniversary tour.

The band announced on Tuesday that it added 20 more tour dates to its “Another Fork in The Road” tour, and one of those added stops is Elkhart! Kansas is set to perform at The Lerner on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The concert is expected to feature two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live. The band’s current lineup features original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist and vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist and keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist and vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist and guitarist Joe Deninzon, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Additionally, Eric Holmquist fills in on drums for the first part of each concert while Phil Ehart continues to recover from an arm injury.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. EDT. To purchase your tickets once they’re on sale, click here.

Fr more information on The Lerner Theatre, click here or call 574-293-4469.

Kansas (EMily Butler Photography | North Charleston Coliseum)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.