Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Michigan City hotel room

(Storyblocks)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a hotel room in Michigan City.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says two adults were found dead inside a room at the Dunes Inn, which is in the 3000 block of N. Frontage Road. Police did not specify when exactly they were discovered.

Detectives from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with the assistance of the Michigan City Police Department, are investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

According to police, this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate public safety threat.

If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to reach out to Chief of Detectives Captain Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700 ext. 2401 or at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Indiana Fever's Kysre Gondrezick (4) during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun...

Prosecutors: Kysre Gondrezick suffers fractured vertebrae in NYC assault

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
Benton Harbor native and former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick was left with a fractured neck vertebrae and a cut above her right eye after she was allegedly attacked by Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.

News

Body found on riverbank in Elkhart identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In an update on Tuesday afternoon, Elkhart County Coroner Mervin D. Miller identified the body as that of 31-year-old Randall Long.

News

The calf is currently living behind the scenes with his mother Neva, but the zoo plans to give...

Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of first-ever greater kudu calf

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The calf was born to first-time mother, Neva, and father, Tumaini, last week, zoo officials say.

Events

Kansas to perform at The Lerner Theatre as part of 50th anniversary tour

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Kansas is set to perform at The Lerner on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Latest News

News

Humane Society of Elkhart County prepares for annual ‘Best in Show’ fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The HSEC is hosting its sixth annual “Best in Show,” which is the shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year, on Thursday!

News

Humane Society of Elkhart County prepares for annual ‘Best in Show’ fundraiser - Pt. 2

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Humane Society of Elkhart County prepares for annual ‘Best in Show’ fundraiser - Pt. 1

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Scattered showers through early afternoon Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Overnight lows in the 40s arrives Wednesday AM through Saturday AM

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Mishawaka proposes ordinance for 12-hour shifts

Mishawaka proposes ordinance for 12-hour police shifts

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The Mishawaka Common Council met Monday to discuss a proposed ordinance that would allow officers to work 12-hour shifts.