Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Michigan City hotel room

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a hotel room in Michigan City.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says two adults were found dead inside a room at the Dunes Inn, which is in the 3000 block of N. Frontage Road. Police did not specify when exactly they were discovered.

Detectives from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with the assistance of the Michigan City Police Department, are investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

According to police, this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate public safety threat.

If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to reach out to Chief of Detectives Captain Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700 ext. 2401 or at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.

