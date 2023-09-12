Humane Society of Elkhart County prepares for annual ‘Best in Show’ fundraiser

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County (HSEC) is going to award one lucky pet as “Best in Show” later this week!

The HSEC is hosting its sixth annual “Best in Show,” which is the shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart.

Local celebrities and their “fur-lebrities” will walk down the runway with themes like patriotism or a tribute to Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville!

Votes will be cast by friends, family, and society members in attendance. Votes are worth $1 with an option to vote online for your favorite at votebestinshow.com.

All proceeds from the event are going to the HSEC.

“It’s a way for them to know how to start giving and supporting the community,” said Brad Priest, a volunteer at HSEC. “Supporting the Humane Society of Elkhart County, where every penny of what’s raised in this event stays locally in their day-to-day operations.”

Other festivities for the night include dinner, a live auction, and more! For more information, click here.

