Four Winds Field searching for stadium renovation manager

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search is on for a new manager at South Bend’s minor league baseball stadium.

No, they’re not looking for someone new to manage the team but rather someone to manage a planned stadium expansion and renovation project.

This marks just the second time South Bend has ever sought outside construction management services for a city project. At a bid opening today before the South Bend Board of Public Works, two regional companies stepped up to the plate by submitting bids (Larson McDanielson from LaPorte and Hagerman of Ft. Wayne).

By this time next year, when the guys in the batting helmets leave Four Wind Field, the guys in the hard hats will move in.

“So, it’ll be everything from electrical to plumbing, to steelwork, you know, roofing, and those will be separate bid packages,” said South Bend Director of Public Works Eric Horvath.

A construction manager would basically keep one eye on what’s going up, like a second deck of stadium seating, and the other eye on holding down costs.

“They’ll help us do value engineering and let us know, like, if something makes sense to use or not from a construction standpoint. So, if they see us using a certain type of material that’s hard to get and real expensive or doing the construction a certain way that might make it more expensive, they’ll bring that input to the table so that we can keep that overall cost down,” Horvath explained.

Sometime next summer, the process is expected to result in what’s called a “guaranteed maximum price—a specific list of improvements the construction manager assures can be made within the $45 million project budget.

“Coming out of COVID, we’ve had really rough times with people bringing bids in on our budgets because lots of things with, you know, shortages in supply chain stuff, and just work shortages,” Horvath continued. “We’ve had trouble getting some of these bids in on budget, so this will help us make sure we do that.”

The bids received today are under review. There is no set date for an award to be made.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.