Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Scattered showers through early afternoon Tuesday

Rain will continue on and off through Tuesday morning
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and mist through the first half of the day High 68F. Low 48F. Wind NW at 10 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a morning shower/mist. Sunshine and clouds mixed for the afternoon. High near 65F. Low 45F. Wind NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A slow rebound of warming temperatures late week and into the weekend. Highs getting close to average by the weekend. Some small rain chances will be in place for Sunday as our next front moves in. Some models have another warm up into the next workweek, but data remains limited that far out in the forecast.

First Alert 10 Day
First Alert 10 Day(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 31 and 11th Road.
3 in critical condition after crash on US-31
Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....
Officials searching for missing plane, pilot out of Dowagiac
Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...
Elkhart County man wanted on two outstanding warrants located
The Kimmell family heard a loud boom that rattled their home on Sunday night.
‘It shook the house’: Plymouth residents felt impact of US-31 crash

Latest News

Mishawaka proposes ordinance for 12-hour shifts
Mishawaka proposes ordinance for 12-hour police shifts
The event entered its fourth year in 2023.
Over 600 people climb Notre Dame Stadium stairs to honor 9/11 first responders
Over 600 people climb Notre Dame Stadium stairs to honor 9/11 first responders
Ordinance introduced for Mishawaka police to work 12-hour shifts