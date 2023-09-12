First Alert Weather: Scattered showers through early afternoon Tuesday

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and mist through the first half of the day High 68F. Low 48F. Wind NW at 10 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a morning shower/mist. Sunshine and clouds mixed for the afternoon. High near 65F. Low 45F. Wind NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A slow rebound of warming temperatures late week and into the weekend. Highs getting close to average by the weekend. Some small rain chances will be in place for Sunday as our next front moves in. Some models have another warm up into the next workweek, but data remains limited that far out in the forecast.

First Alert 10 Day (WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.