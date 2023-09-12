WEDNESDAY: Chance of a morning shower/mist. Sunshine and clouds mixed for the afternoon. High near 67F. Low near 45F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mainly sunny. High near 70F. Low near 46F. Wind light and variable.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 74F. Low 50F. Wind light and variable.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A slow rebound of warming temperatures late week and into the weekend. Highs getting close to average by the weekend. Some small rain chances will be in place for Saturday and Sunday as our next front moves in. Warmer air looks to arrive in the forecast for next week.

First Alert Forecast: Rain Slowly Moving Out, Cool Temps Ahead (WNDU)

