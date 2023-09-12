Elkhart mayor introduces 2024 budget proposal

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson revealed his 2024 budget proposal.

Speaking to the Elkhart Common Council at Monday night’s meeting, Roberson raised the problem of inflation, saying it’s making budgeting a challenge.

The mayor says he wants the city to continue its capital investments and sewer improvement projects.

The next step in the budget process takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16, at The Lerner Theatre, beginning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.