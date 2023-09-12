Elkhart Humane Society prepares for annual ‘Best in show’ fundraiser

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -They usually say dogs are man’s best friend, well the Elkhart Humane Society is going to award one lucky pet as ‘Best in Show’ and it’s all for a great cause.

The EHS is hosting its 6th annual, ‘Best in Show’, the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year!

The event will be held Thursday, September 14th from 6-9 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom at The Lerner Theatre.

Local celebrities and their ‘Fur-lebrities’ will come down and walk the runway with themes like patriotism or a tribute to Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville!

And it’s all to be voted on by friends, family and society members in attendance.

Votes are worth $1 with an option to vote online for your favorite at votebestinshow.com.

With all proceeds from the event going to the EHS.

“It’s a way for them to know how to start giving and supporting the community,” said Brad Priest, a volunteer of EHS. “Supporting the Humane Society of Elkhart county, where every penny of what’s raised in this event stays locally in their day to day operations”.

Other festivities for the night include dinner, a live auction, and more!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.