Body found on riverbank in Elkhart identified

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Coroner has identified the body that was found on the bank of the St. Joseph River in Elkhart earlier this month.

Officers were called on the evening of Sept. 3 to the area of the Bower Street bridge and N. Riverside Drive. Once on scene, officers say they found a partially decomposed man on the riverbank.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, Elkhart County Coroner Mervin D. Miller identified the body as that of 31-year-old Randall Long. Miller says Long is from the Elkhart area.

The cause and manner of Long’s death have yet to be determined.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handling the investigation.

