U.S. 31/U.S. 30 southbound traffic closed due to crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A major Michiana highway is partially shut down while officials investigate a crash.

16 News Now’s Matt Gotsch reports southbound traffic is completely closed on U.S. 31 at the U.S. 30 exit.

Earlier Sunday evening, a 16 News Now photojournalist heading north on U.S. 31 reported being stopped by standstill traffic near the Plymouth exit and eventually saw crews processing a crash scene on the highway.

Officials have not confirmed how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries.

