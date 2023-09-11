Advertise With Us

U.S. 31/U.S. 30 southbound traffic closed due to crash

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A major Michiana highway is partially shut down while officials investigate a crash.

16 News Now’s Matt Gotsch reports southbound traffic is completely closed on U.S. 31 at the U.S. 30 exit.

Earlier Sunday evening, a 16 News Now photojournalist heading north on U.S. 31 reported being stopped by standstill traffic near the Plymouth exit and eventually saw crews processing a crash scene on the highway.

Officials have not confirmed how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries.

Stay with 16 News Now as we work to learn the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 4 in Indiana, Week 3 in Michigan
Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...
Elkhart County police looking for man wanted on 2 warrants
First Alert Weather: Starting the Workweek Soggy
First Alert Weather: Starting the Workweek Soggy
North Carolina State's Julian Gray (8) tries to avoid the tackle of Notre Dame's DJ Brown,...
No. 10 Notre Dame weathers storm to beat NC State 45-24
A map of the parking spots.
Where to park if you plan on attending Fusion Fest

Latest News

Fusion Fest kicks off Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.
Fusion Fest 2023 Wraps up
The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s has raised over $25,000 this year to help end degenerative...
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s held in Mishawaka
First Alert Weather: Starting the Workweek Soggy
First Alert Weather: Starting the Workweek Soggy
First Alert Weather: Starting the Workweek Soggy
First Alert Weather: Starting the Workweek Soggy