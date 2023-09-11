Advertise With Us

Try local craft beverages and earn prizes with the 2023 Makers Trail Passport

A sample of the hoodie and t-shirt available as prizes via the 2023 Makers Trail Passport...
A sample of the hoodie and t-shirt available as prizes via the 2023 Makers Trail Passport program.(Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council launched a new program that rewards the drink-adventurous on Monday.

The 2023 Makers Trail Passport is open now through May 31, 2024, and allows residents to stop by their favorite local watering hole and earn rewards!

The more participating Berrien County wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries people visit, the more access codes they can scan and the more rewards they can earn. The app automatically tallies each access code and tracks levels for the user. All participants have to do is make a purchase and ask their server for the location’s access code.

There are multiple prizes for participants this year, including:

  • Level 1: $15 Makers Trail Gift Certificate when you check in at 10 different locations.
  • Level 2: Makers Trail Flight Crew T-shirt when you check in at 20 different locations.
  • Level 3: Makers Trail Flight Crew Hoodie when you check in at 30 different locations.
  • Bonus Reward: Makers Trail 26 oz. YETI® Rambler Water Bottle when you complete at least one level plus stay in a participating hotel. Upload a hotel receipt from your stay in the app. The name on the hotel receipt must match the app user’s name.
  • Grand Prize: Makers Trail All-Inclusive Layover Package — Two nights (double occupancy) in a participating hotel plus gift certificates that can be used at area restaurants, Makers Trail destinations, and shops. You will receive an entry in the drawing for one of three Grand Prizes when you complete Levels 1, 2 and 3 and stay at least one night in a participating hotel.

The Makers Trail Flight Crew Passport is now available on the Visit Southwest Michigan app, which is free on the App Store and Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 31 and 11th Road.
3 in critical condition after crash on US-31
Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...
Elkhart County man wanted on two outstanding warrants located
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Cloudy and wet through Monday night
Notre Dame's Audric Estime (7) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame moves up to No. 9 in latest AP Poll
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers

Latest News

South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. will host the event.
LaSalle Park Neighborhood to host community meeting on Thursday
GRAFF BASH2023 IN SOUTH BEND
Graffiti artists showcasing works at 2023 Graff Bash
Fusion Fest brings together all the cultures and experiences that make South Bend unique.
Fusion Fest kicks off in South Bend
Michiana Eats: Ray & Al's
Michiana Eats: Ray & Al’s