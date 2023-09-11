Try local craft beverages and earn prizes with the 2023 Makers Trail Passport

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council launched a new program that rewards the drink-adventurous on Monday.

The 2023 Makers Trail Passport is open now through May 31, 2024, and allows residents to stop by their favorite local watering hole and earn rewards!

The more participating Berrien County wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries people visit, the more access codes they can scan and the more rewards they can earn. The app automatically tallies each access code and tracks levels for the user. All participants have to do is make a purchase and ask their server for the location’s access code.

There are multiple prizes for participants this year, including:

Level 1 : $15 Makers Trail Gift Certificate when you check in at 10 different locations.

Level 2 : Makers Trail Flight Crew T-shirt when you check in at 20 different locations.

Level 3 : Makers Trail Flight Crew Hoodie when you check in at 30 different locations.

Bonus Reward : Makers Trail 26 oz. YETI® Rambler Water Bottle when you complete at least one level plus stay in a participating hotel. Upload a hotel receipt from your stay in the app. The name on the hotel receipt must match the app user’s name.

Grand Prize: Makers Trail All-Inclusive Layover Package — Two nights (double occupancy) in a participating hotel plus gift certificates that can be used at area restaurants, Makers Trail destinations, and shops. You will receive an entry in the drawing for one of three Grand Prizes when you complete Levels 1, 2 and 3 and stay at least one night in a participating hotel.

The Makers Trail Flight Crew Passport is now available on the Visit Southwest Michigan app, which is free on the App Store and Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.