South Bend launches new financial program focused on housing revitalization

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new financial tool is now available for South Bend housing developers.

The city kicked off the “Vacant Building Credit Enhancement Fund” on Monday to provide additional financial resources for small-scale developers focused on the rehabilitation of commercial buildings within the city.

To qualify for the program, housing projects must meet certain requirements, and loans through this fund must be matched by additional capital, including financing by a traditional lender. If approved, the loan can provide funds of up to 40% of the total project costs.

“The Vacant Building Credit Enhancement Fund will provide resources to small-scale developers committed to bringing life back to neglected spaces in our community,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller in a press release. “This new program builds the city’s strong commitment to rebuilding our neighborhoods block by block.”

Through the program, loans of up to $500,000 can be extended for qualified redevelopment. The city says preference will be given to projects located on the major corridors within South Bend, but all commercial buildings within the city that meet the program requirements are eligible.

“We’re excited to be able to partner with BDC to help small-scale developers in our area reclaim and reimagine buildings that have been neglected or abandoned,” said Caleb Bauer, the city’s executive director of community investment. “By providing credit enhancement, the city can encourage financial institutions to originate loans that help save and revitalize buildings that otherwise may be heading toward eventual demolition.

To learn more about the Vacant Building Credit Enhancement Fund, click here.

