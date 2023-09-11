Advertise With Us

Saint Joseph Health System observes 9/11 remembrance ceremony

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Many marked this anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, with ceremonies, including in Mishawaka.

Saint Joseph Health Systems honored the fallen in a special way, all while featuring an important piece of history.

In the medical center lobby is a piece of the World Trade Center, and it marks a part of the hospital’s wider 9/11 memorial.

In attendance was a local veteran, Marine First Sergeant Samuel Alameda. His cousin Emilio “Pete” Ortiz worked in tower one and died in the attack.

“22 years later, I don’t think we’ll ever forget. The emotions are still raw. Uh, maybe it’s ‘cuz I’m gettng older, but it hurts a little more. But we will never forget. Those of us who lost loved ones on that day, a piece of us was ripped out. And we will never forget,” Ret. 1st Sgt. Alameda told 16 News Now.

When the memorial was brought to the hospital, Alameda helped make sure the veteran honor guard was able to escort it from the Ohio border to it’s new home.

He asked for permission to place a button in honor of his cousin on the memorial, and officials aid he could do so, “By all means.”

