Rep. Yakym awards Navy veteran with medals for service

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-2nd District, made constituent services a top priority.

The congressman and his staff tracked down the medals of a Navy veteran. In a brief ceremony at Yakym’s South Bend office, he presented Ron Doke with the medals he earned while serving in Navy intelligence in the ‘60s.

Doke was touched by the effort.

“I was glad to find out that I might qualify for it, and when I did find out through your office, it just really was a good feeling,” Doke told 16 News Now.

Doke’s naval service stretched from 1965 to 1969. Most of that work was classified and remains classified. As a good seaman, he has remained tight-lipped about what he’s done.

