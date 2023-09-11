Officials searching for missing plane, pilot out of Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Police and air patrol officials need your help as they search for a plane and pilot that departed from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport on Sunday morning and never returned.

Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport in his Sonex Plane around 11 a.m. on Sunday. The manager of the airport told police that Martin regularly flies his plane for approximately one to two hours on Sunday mornings.

A family member of Martin’s reportedly waited for him to return for several hours. Police were called to the airport just before 8:15 p.m. to assist with finding him.

Currently, the Dowagiac Police Department, Michigan State Police, the FAA, Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and South Bend Air Traffic Control are still attempting to find leads that may help them find Martin and his plane. Witnesses reported seeing it head north soon after takeoff.

CAP aircrew and ground teams are currently searching the areas north and northwest of Dowagiac. Extended searched may include around Benton Harbor and South Haven, as well as areas in the counties of Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Cass, Berrien, and Allegan.

The aircraft is a small, home-built airframe with polished aluminum exterior and tail number N569SX.

If you have any information regarding Martin, his aircraft, and their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Dowagiac Police Department at 269-782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328. You’re also asked to email CAP Incident Commander Lt Col Mike Saile at IC@MIWG.CAP.GOV.

Richard Martin (Dowagiac Police Department)

