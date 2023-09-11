Medical Moment: Battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

(WNDU) - 80,000 people will be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and 20,000 will die from it this year.

It usually strikes people in their 60s but can occur at any age.

There are several types of it, and the rarer the form, the less likely you will survive it. The disease has been brought to the forefront after a popular actor was diagnosed this year.

A treatment is giving patients the chance to beat it.

He’s battled prehistoric predators in Jurassic Park but is now in an even more courageous battle. Earlier this year, the 75-year-old actor Sam Neill announced he had angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, also known as AITL.

“My news seems to be all over the news at the moment,” Neill said.

A new chemo drug put Neill in remission, but his diagnosis has shed a light on this rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Sam Neill presented, kind of, right at the right median age of when most people are diagnosed with this; they commonly present with things like fever, chills, night sweats, some weight loss,” explained Dr. Bradley Haverkos, at the University of Colorado.

Oncologists say there are promising new therapies in the pipeline for AITL. The first targets a biomarker in the Epstein-Barr virus that is also present in patients with AITL. They use a combination of drugs to kill the virus.

“We can get rid of the lymphoma cells ‘cause we think the virus, in part, drives the cancer,” Dr. Haverkos said. “We’re also very interested and see if we can develop ways so that your own immune system can fight this cancer, as well.”

Two new therapies that could give Neill, and others like him, a chance to win against this killer.

