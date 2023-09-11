‘March to the Memorial’ in South Bend honors victims of 9/11 attacks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As a steady rain fell on Prairie Avenue Monday morning and washed everything anew, a solemn group of flag-toting Americans walked along with a determination to remember.

These intrepid pedestrians are part of the annual South Bend event known as “March to the Memorial.” Their goal: to remind us all of the terrorist attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

A New York sales executive based in lower Manhattan, Cindy Laney narrowly escaped being in the Twin Towers that morning.

“Strangely, I sat on my couch fully dressed to go to work for 20 or 30 minutes trying to figure out a reason not to go to work on a perfect Tuesday, and that is the only reason that I was not inside the towers when the planes hit,” she recalled.

Call this a 21-mile walk on a rainy day. But it’s been pointed out to me that that’s a lot less than what the first responders and others dealt with on that fateful day 22 years ago. This annual remembrance is the brainchild of Bob Lyons.

“It’s our way of remembering those who went to work and just didn’t get to go home that day like the rest of us do,” he said.

As we all shared our memories of 9/11, Sgt. 1st Class Brian Beal reminded us of one unique development following the attacks.

“How that brought us together as a people, as a nation,” he said. “And I think that’s lacking a lot these days and I think this is a great opportunity for us to show up and show the American people, especially our own community here, that it’s not dead.”

There was indeed a wave of patriotic unity that swept our nation, highlighted by former President George W. Bush making a vow with a bullhorn at Ground Zero that went down in the history books.

“I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you…and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”

The photographer who captured that speech for ABC was Todd Pierce, a man I often describe as my best friend. Todd passed away in February of this year, and doctors attributed the insidious cancer he had been fighting to being at Ground Zero for months on end following the terrorist attacks.

This incident continues to affect us 22 years later.

