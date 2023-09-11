Advertise With Us

LaSalle Park Neighborhood to host community meeting on Thursday

South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. will host the event.
South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. will host the event.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaSalle Park community is invited to a public discussion on Thursday.

The event will be held at New Salem Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, to examine the South Bend Department of Community Investment’s budget priorities.

The meeting will be hosted by South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. and will look at the department’s upcoming neighborhood plan for LaSalle Park. The Common Council will then vote on the 2024 city budget in October.

The event is open to the public, and residents are strongly encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 31 and 11th Road.
3 in critical condition after crash on US-31
Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...
Elkhart County man wanted on two outstanding warrants located
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Rain percentages increase throughout Monday
Notre Dame's Audric Estime (7) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame moves up to No. 9 in latest AP Poll
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers

Latest News

GRAFF BASH2023 IN SOUTH BEND
Graffiti artists showcasing works at 2023 Graff Bash
Fusion Fest brings together all the cultures and experiences that make South Bend unique.
Fusion Fest kicks off in South Bend
Michiana Eats: Ray & Al's
Michiana Eats: Ray & Al’s
Wednesday’s Child: Zhane still waiting for new home