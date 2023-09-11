LaSalle Park Neighborhood to host community meeting on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaSalle Park community is invited to a public discussion on Thursday.

The event will be held at New Salem Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, to examine the South Bend Department of Community Investment’s budget priorities.

The meeting will be hosted by South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. and will look at the department’s upcoming neighborhood plan for LaSalle Park. The Common Council will then vote on the 2024 city budget in October.

The event is open to the public, and residents are strongly encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.