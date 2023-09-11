‘It shook the house’: Plymouth residents felt impact of U.S. 31 crash

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth family is recalling the moments when their relaxing Sunday evening changed.

“It shook the house,” said Chelsea Kimmell.

She and her husband heard a loud boom that rattled their home and went outside to see what had happened.

“It actually sounded like something hit the roof of our house,” she recalled.

In the distance, Kimmell spotted flames near a neighbor’s home that borders U.S. 31 but assumed perhaps they were having a campfire. Then the rush of sirens made her realize it was something more serious.

“My husband had actually got in the car, went out there to make sure everybody was okay. There’s - there’s just a ton of people, the neighborhood, people I’m guessing driving by probably stopped, too. And he had come back to grab the fire extinguisher ‘cause everybody there, you know, was yelling for fire extinguishers. So he came back, went back out, and by the time he got there, I mean, first responders - everybody was out there already,” Chelsea said.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday night, it appears a pick-up truck driving the wrong way on U.S., near 11th Road, had run into a car and caught fire after ending up in a ditch. Three people - the truck driver and two people inside the car - were taken to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Kimmell, whose home surveillance camera shows the fire and billowing smoke, had never quite seen something like that before.

“Terrifying,” she added.

Police say alcohol may have played a role in the crash, which is still under investigation.

