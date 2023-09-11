Advertise With Us

Fusion Fest 2023 Wraps up

Fusion Fest kicks off Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Fusion Fest 2023 is a wrap!

South Bend Venues Parks and Arts tell WNDU the festival exceeded expectations, bringing in 10′s of thousands or people to celebrate the diverse cultures that call Michiana home.

Saturday night’s fireworks show was canceled due to safety concerns after a fight involving teenagers, but officials say the festival was an overall success.

This is the first festival of it’s kind in the city in roughly two decades.

