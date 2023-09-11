Fusion Fest 2023 Wraps up

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Fusion Fest 2023 is a wrap!

South Bend Venues Parks and Arts tell WNDU the festival exceeded expectations, bringing in 10′s of thousands or people to celebrate the diverse cultures that call Michiana home.

Saturday night’s fireworks show was canceled due to safety concerns after a fight involving teenagers, but officials say the festival was an overall success.

This is the first festival of it’s kind in the city in roughly two decades.

