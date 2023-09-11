Former Benton Harbor Tiger Kysre Gondrezick hospitalized after alleged assault

NEW YORK (WNDU) - Benton Harbor native and former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick was taken to the hospital after she was allegedly assaulted by NBA player Kevin Porter Jr.

Multiple reports say Gondrezick has been hospitalized with multiple lacerations to her face and strangulation marks around her neck. Porter, who is Gondrezick’s boyfriend, has been arrested and charged with assault and strangulation after an incident Monday morning in New York City.

Currently, there is no update on Gondrezick’s health.

The former Benton Harbor Tiger played college basketball at Michigan and West Virginia before being drafted by the Indiana Fever fourth overall in 2021.

She hasn’t played since getting waived in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.