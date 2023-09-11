Former Benton Harbor Tiger Kysre Gondrezick hospitalized after alleged assault

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WNDU) - Benton Harbor native and former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick was taken to the hospital after she was allegedly assaulted by NBA player Kevin Porter Jr.

Multiple reports say Gondrezick has been hospitalized with multiple lacerations to her face and strangulation marks around her neck. Porter, who is Gondrezick’s boyfriend, has been arrested and charged with assault and strangulation after an incident Monday morning in New York City.

Currently, there is no update on Gondrezick’s health.

The former Benton Harbor Tiger played college basketball at Michigan and West Virginia before being drafted by the Indiana Fever fourth overall in 2021.

She hasn’t played since getting waived in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman speaks to the media on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, about the...

Freeman recaps win over NC State ahead of upcoming homestand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Saturday’s game was a big test for Notre Dame in more ways than one.

Notre Dame

Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame to be streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame’s home game against Central Michigan this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) hands the ball off to Audric Estime (7) during the second half of...

Delayed, not denied: Irish find spark against NC State after lightning stoppage

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
While waiting for the game to resume, head coach Marcus Freeman told his guys to forget about the sluggish start and come out aggressive.

College

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...

Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and LARRY LAGE
Allegations surfaced in a USA Today report that Mel Tucker sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Audric Estime (7) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...

Notre Dame moves up to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Updated: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish, who were previously ranked No. 10, are 3-0 on the season after going on the road Saturday and defeating NC State in their first true test of the young season.

Notre Dame

North Carolina State's Julian Gray (8) tries to avoid the tackle of Notre Dame's DJ Brown,...

No. 10 Notre Dame weathers storm to beat NC State 45-24

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
The Irish improved to 3-0 on the season in a game that was delayed for an hour and 45 minutes due to inclement weather and lightning.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Notre Dame at NC State

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
In this week’s poll, we asked you if you think Notre Dame can contend for the College Football Playoff.

Countdown to Kickoff

Carolina On Their Mind: ND playing 3 road games in Carolinas this season

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
It's a big thrill for Notre Dame alumni in the region who are eager to welcome the Irish.

News

Meet the Notre Dame Leprechaun!

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Before the Irish hit the road to Raleigh, our own Tricia Sloma caught up with the Notre Dame Leprechaun, Ryan Coury from Phoenix, Ariz.

Countdown to Kickoff

Buzz Around Campus: Irish fans confident ahead of NC State game

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Before the Irish hit the road for North Carolina, 16 Sports Director Matt Loch caught up with some Irish fans who have a much better taste in their mouths this season.