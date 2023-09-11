Advertise With Us

Ex-Bengals player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport

Authorities said Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of...
Authorities said Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of an “unruly passenger” at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. (WXIX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an “unruly passenger” at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, authorities said.

Jones was booked on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening, Captain Kevin Klute of the Boone County Jail said.

Airport spokesperson Mindy Kerschner said that police were called at 6 a.m. Monday to help crew members with an unruly passenger on a flight scheduled for departure. Kerschner confirmed that Jones was the passenger “arrested prior to takeoff and taken to Boone County Detention Center.”

Details about Jones’ arrest weren’t immediately released. Jones told WKRC-TV after he was released that he asked to be moved to another seat because the phone charger for the two seats he had purchased wasn’t working and was told that they would have to turn the plane around. He vehemently denied being intoxicated and also rejected the terroristic threat allegation.

“I’m hurt, this is embarrassing,” Jones told WLWT-TV while leaving the jail.

After playing college football at West Virginia, Jones was a first-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2005 to begin a 12-year tenure in the NFL marred almost from the beginning by off-field incidents and suspensions.

He played two seasons for the Titans but was then suspended by the NFL for the 2007 season for conduct that included at least 10 incidents where he was interviewed by police. He returned to the league in 2008 with the Dallas Cowboys.

He signed with Cincinnati for the 2010 season and would spend the bulk of his career with the Bengals, earning selection to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and ‘15. He ended his career in Denver, playing seven games with the Broncos in 2018 before he was released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 31 and 11th Road.
3 in critical condition after crash on US-31
Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...
Elkhart County police looking for man wanted on 2 warrants
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Rain percentages increase throughout Monday
Notre Dame's Audric Estime (7) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame moves up to No. 9 in latest AP Poll
Fusion Fest brings together all the cultures and experiences that make South Bend unique.
Fusion Fest kicks off in South Bend

Latest News

Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at...
Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign in ‘magical wedding’
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London.The U.S....
Google’s search engine dominance is at the center of the biggest US antitrust trial in decades
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin