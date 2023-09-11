Advertise With Us

Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US

FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday.

The incident began Sunday and the extent of its effect on reservation systems and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio was not immediately known, company spokesman Brian Ahern said.

“MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems,” the company said in a statement that pointed to an investigation involving external cybersecurity experts and notifications to law enforcement agencies.

The nature of the issue was not described, but the statement said efforts to protect data included “shutting down certain systems.” It said the investigation was continuing.

A post on the company website said the site was down. It listed telephone numbers to reach the reservation system and properties.

A post on the company’s BetMGM website in Nevada acknowledged that some customers were unable to log on.

The company has tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at properties including the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Aria, New York-New York, Park MGM, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay and Delano.

It also operates properties in China and Macau.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 31 and 11th Road.
3 in critical condition after crash on US-31
Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...
Elkhart County man wanted on two outstanding warrants located
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Rain percentages increase throughout Monday
Notre Dame's Audric Estime (7) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame moves up to No. 9 in latest AP Poll
Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of escaped inmate Danelo Souza Cavalcante....
Escaped murderer still at large slips out of search area, steals van, tries to contact ex-co-workers

Latest News

Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
FILE - A Hostess sign is shown on a closed retail outlet store in Garland, Texas, Jan. 11,...
Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., Monday, Sept....
US makes deal with Iran to swap prisoners and release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Evidence insufficient to charge BTK killer in Oklahoma cold case, prosecutor says
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener