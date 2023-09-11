Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s held in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter gathered at Central Park in Mishawaka on Sunday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Hundreds of people across Michiana came together for one goal: to walk to end Alzheimer’s.

“This is the community’s largest gathering to advance Alzheimer’s care support and research, and people are here walking in memory and honor of their loved ones and raising funds to find a cure,” said Natalie Sutton, Executive Director

There are more than 6 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s, including 110,000 Hoosiers. Additionally, around 11 million Americans and 216,000 Hoosiers are providing unpaid care for those living with dementia.

“And unfortunately, those numbers are growing, but there is a lot of hope. It’s an exciting time in research; we now have FDA-approved treatments that can actually slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, but we have a lot more work to do, and we need to make sure that people in communities can access those treatments as well as the detection and diagnosis,” Sutton said.

The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s has raised over $25,000 this year to help end degenerative brain diseases, with a goal in Indiana of over $2 million.

“Anyone who knows someone who’s been affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia knows that it doesn’t just affect the person living with the disease, but really, they need the whole family and a community of people supporting them, and I think that’s why this day is so special to so many families, who’ve been a part of that journey with their loved ones,” Sutton explained.

Each dollar raised goes to support critical research on ways to slow the progression of and ultimate cure for Alzheimer’s.

“More and more, we need to tell the stories of the people who are not dying from Alzheimer’s, but who are living with Alzheimer’s because that’s what the future looks like with these advancements in research and treatments is that we hope that people will be able to live and still have more time and more moments with their families,” said Sutton.

The official flower pinwheels of the Alzheimer’s Association are forget-me-nots, which represent remembrance, and the specific colors have particular meanings.

The orange flower means you support the cause to find a cure, the purple represents those who have lost a family member to Alzheimer’s, the yellow flower stands for those supporting a loved one who has the disease, and those who carry the blue flower live with Alzheimer’s. But there is also a white flower, which is the flower of hope that one day, a cure for Alzheimer’s will be discovered. But until that day, the work of the Alzheimer’s Association isn’t done, and that’s why they walk.

“We could talk about the numbers all day long, but really, the reason people are out here today is because it’s personal. When we introduced the flowers and the colors many years ago, I think it just deepened people’s connection to the event, and it builds community among people because you can walk up to someone, see the color of the flower they are holding, and ask them about their loved one they’re caring for or ask them why they support the mission, so it’s a really powerful tool and brings people together in a special way around this mission,” she said.

Resources are available for those living with Alzheimer’s, which can be accessed by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline or going to their website. The hotline’s number is 1-800-272-3900.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.