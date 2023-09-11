Air Patrol officials searching for missing plane out of Dowagiac

The aircraft is a small, home-built airframe with polished aluminum exterior and tail number N569SX.(Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) needs your help as it searches for a plane that’s reported overdue in returning to Dowagiac.

The aircraft is a small, home-built airframe with polished aluminum exterior and tail number N569SX. Officials say the plane departed from Dowagiac around 11 a.m. EDT on Sunday.

It’s believed that the pilot is the only occupant of the aircraft.

Witnesses reported seeing it head north soon after takeoff, and CAP aircrew and ground teams are currently searching the areas north and northwest of Dowagiac. Extended searched may include around Benton Harbor and South Haven, as well as areas in the counties of Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Cass, Berrien, and Allegan.

If you have any information regarding this aircraft and/or its whereabouts, you’re asked to email Incident Commander Lt Col Mike Saile at IC@MIWG.CAP.GOV.

