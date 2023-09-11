9/11 victims remembered during ceremony at St. Patrick’s County Park

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - People across Michiana are remembering the innocent souls and courageous heroes who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Officials with Clay Fire Territory held a memorial ceremony Monday morning at St. Patrick’s County Park. First responders from local departments came together at the park’s “Standing Tall” Freedom Memorial to honor those who lost their lives in the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-Indiana’s 2nd District) was also in attendance. He spoke about the importance of keeping the memory alive.

“Those are people who gave their lives so that others may live, and we can never forget the sacrifice they made,” Yakym said. “We need to make sure, even at a local level here in Indiana, that we support our first responders. These are people who wake up every day not knowing if they’re going to come home, and they need to know that the community has their back.”

The ceremony included the ringing of the bells and a performance of “Taps.”

