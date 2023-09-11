3 in critical condition after crash on US-31

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a serious crash that critically injured three people and shut down part of a major Michiana highway on Sunday evening.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported that two vehicles were involved in what they believe to be a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver. It happened at the intersection of US-31 and 11th Road, roughly three miles south of the US-31/US-30 exits.

Officials told 16 News Now it appeared a truck was driving the wrong way when it ran into a sedan that had two people inside. The truck then caught fire after ending up in a ditch.

One person was inside the truck when the crash happened.

Police said the three people who were injured are in critical condition.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

3 in critical condition after crash on US-31

