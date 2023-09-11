3 in critical condition after crash on US-31

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a serious crash that critically injured three people and shut down part of a major Michiana highway on Sunday evening.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported that two vehicles were involved in what they believe to be a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver. It happened at the intersection of US-31 and 11th Road, roughly three miles south of the US-31/US-30 exits.

Officials told 16 News Now it appeared a truck was driving the wrong way when it ran into a sedan that had two people inside. The truck then caught fire after ending up in a ditch.

One person was inside the truck when the crash happened.

Police said the three people who were injured are in critical condition.

