2nd Chance Pet: Courage

It's Monday, which means it's time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Courage!

Courage is about 2 years old. Stanton says he is very sweet and loves to give hugs and kisses!

To learn more about Courage and see if he is a good fit for your home, watch the video above! You’ll also learn more about an upcoming gala benefitting the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

If you want to adopt Courage or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or visit the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org or follow the humane society on Facebook.

