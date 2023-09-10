South Bend Firefighter honored

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) A former South Bend firefighter is being remembered.

S-B-F-D AND Firefighters local 3-62 unveiled an honorary street sign for Captain Dutch Koehler.

Captain Koehler passed from brain cancer four years ago..

Kohler served 32 years on the department.

A ceremony for the sign reveal took place at station 4 Saturday, off Olive and Linden.

Captain Kohler was a lifelong resident of South Bend and former student athlete at La-Salle High School.

