South Bend Firefighter honored
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) A former South Bend firefighter is being remembered.
S-B-F-D AND Firefighters local 3-62 unveiled an honorary street sign for Captain Dutch Koehler.
Captain Koehler passed from brain cancer four years ago..
Kohler served 32 years on the department.
A ceremony for the sign reveal took place at station 4 Saturday, off Olive and Linden.
Captain Kohler was a lifelong resident of South Bend and former student athlete at La-Salle High School.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.