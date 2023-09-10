Notre Dame moves up to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Notre Dame's Audric Estime (7) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame's Audric Estime (7) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has moved up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish, who were previously ranked No. 10, are 3-0 on the season after going on the road Saturday and defeating NC State in their first true test of the young season. Notre Dame’s defense finally gave up a few touchdowns to the Wolfpack, but the team has still outscored its opponents 143-30 so far this year.

The Irish were also helped in this week’s rankings by the Texas Longhorns, who went on the road and upset Alabama. The Crimson Tide dropped from No. 3 to Notre Dame’s previous spot at No. 10.

Notre Dame plays host this upcoming weekend to Central Michigan, but many Irish fans have their eyes set on the following weekend when No. 6 Ohio State comes to South Bend. The Buckeyes dropped one spot in this week’s rankings after defeating Youngstown State at home 35-7.

The top two remain unchanged, as two-time defending national champion Georgia is still at No. 1 and the Michigan Wolverines stayed at No. 2. Florida State moved up to No. 3, Texas jumped all the way up from No. 11 to No. 4, and USC moved up one spot to round out the top five.

No. 22 Miami (FL), No. 23 Washington State, and No. 24 UCLA are newcomers to the AP Top 25 this season, while No. 25 Iowa is back in the rankings after the Hawkeyes were dropped from the poll last week.

Clemson, Texas A&M, Tulane, and Wisconsin all fell out of the rankings.

For a full look at this week’s Top 25, click here.

