LOGAN debuts ‘Walk & Roll’ event at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re not into rock, maybe you’re down for some “Walk & Roll.”

That’s the new name for the LOGAN Center’s annual fitness event, which used to be a run. To ensure inclusivity for all, LOGAN shifted from the traditional run to a 1-mile fun walk at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend.

The event on Saturday brought together people of all abilities to raise awareness for LOGAN.

“Having an opportunity where community partners welcome us in their doors and their mission coincides with ours and create an inclusive event, it’s just perfect,” said Adria Minniear, chief philanthropy officer at LOGAN Community Resources, Inc.

A free Family Fun Fest followed the Walk & Roll.

