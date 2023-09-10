LOGAN debuts ‘Walk & Roll’ event at Potawatomi Zoo

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re not into rock, maybe you’re down for some “Walk & Roll.”

That’s the new name for the LOGAN Center’s annual fitness event, which used to be a run. To ensure inclusivity for all, LOGAN shifted from the traditional run to a 1-mile fun walk at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend.

The event on Saturday brought together people of all abilities to raise awareness for LOGAN.

“Having an opportunity where community partners welcome us in their doors and their mission coincides with ours and create an inclusive event, it’s just perfect,” said Adria Minniear, chief philanthropy officer at LOGAN Community Resources, Inc.

A free Family Fun Fest followed the Walk & Roll.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Captain Kohler honored in South Bend with a street sign.

South Bend Firefighter honored

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Former South Bend Fire Captain honored

Events

GRAFF BASH2023 IN SOUTH BEND

Graffiti artists showcasing works at 2023 Graff Bash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Graffiti artists from all over the country are at the Rio Parks Event Center in South Bend this weekend to showcase their works.

News

Street renamed for deceased SBFD captain

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Graff Bash 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Logan Walk & Roll

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Police looking for man wanted on 2 warrants

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Fusion Fest Day 1

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek

First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Weekend forecast looks good, but another system is on the horizon.

News

First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek

First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...

Elkhart County police looking for man wanted on 2 warrants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, is wanted for invasion of privacy and driving while suspended.