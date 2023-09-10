Honorary street sign unveiled for fallen South Bend fire captain

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former South Bend firefighter is being remembered through an honorary street sign on the city’s west side.

The South Bend Fire Department and South Bend Firefighters Local 362 unveiled the street sign for Capt. Dave “Dutch” Koehler on Saturday at Fire Station 4, where he spent the majority of his 32-year career.

The sign commemorating Koehler, who passed away from brain cancer four years ago, is located at the intersection of Olive Street and Linden Avenue.

“This was his community, this was who he served — all these folks around here — his entire career on the South bend Fire Department,” said South Bend Fire Chief Carl Buchanon. “It’s great to be able to honor him with this particular portion of Olive Street being named Honorary Dave ‘Dutch’ Koehler Boulevard.”

Koehler was a lifelong resident of South Bend and former student-athlete at LaSalle High School.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LOGAN debuts ‘Walk & Roll’ event at Potawatomi Zoo

LOGAN debuts ‘Walk & Roll’ event at Potawatomi Zoo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
To ensure inclusivity for all, LOGAN shifted from its traditional run to a 1-mile fun walk.

Events

GRAFF BASH2023 IN SOUTH BEND

Graffiti artists showcasing works at 2023 Graff Bash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Graffiti artists from all over the country are at the Rio Parks Event Center in South Bend this weekend to showcase their works.

News

Honorary street sign unveiled for fallen South Bend fire captain

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Graffiti artists showcasing works at 2023 Graff Bash

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

LOGAN debuts ‘Walk & Roll’ event at Potawatomi Zoo

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Elkhart County police looking for man wanted on 2 warrants

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Fusion Fest kicks off in South Bend

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek

First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Weekend forecast looks good, but another system is on the horizon.

News

First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek

First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek

Updated: 5 hours ago

Crime

Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...

Elkhart County police looking for man wanted on 2 warrants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, is wanted for invasion of privacy and driving while suspended.