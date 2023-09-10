Honorary street sign unveiled for fallen South Bend fire captain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former South Bend firefighter is being remembered through an honorary street sign on the city’s west side.

The South Bend Fire Department and South Bend Firefighters Local 362 unveiled the street sign for Capt. Dave “Dutch” Koehler on Saturday at Fire Station 4, where he spent the majority of his 32-year career.

The sign commemorating Koehler, who passed away from brain cancer four years ago, is located at the intersection of Olive Street and Linden Avenue.

“This was his community, this was who he served — all these folks around here — his entire career on the South bend Fire Department,” said South Bend Fire Chief Carl Buchanon. “It’s great to be able to honor him with this particular portion of Olive Street being named Honorary Dave ‘Dutch’ Koehler Boulevard.”

Koehler was a lifelong resident of South Bend and former student-athlete at LaSalle High School.

