Graffiti artists showcasing works at 2023 Graff Bash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2023 Graff Bash kicked off in South Bend on Saturday.

Graffiti artists from all over the country are at the Rio Parks Event Center this weekend to showcase their works. Three buildings are also being painted as part of the two-day event.

In addition to art, there’s food, brewers, DJs, live music, and merch vendors at the family-friendly festival.

If you missed out on Saturday, the event continues Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Rio Parks Event Center is located at 3028 E. Mishawaka Avenue.

