First Alert Weather: Rain percentages increase throughout Monday

General rainfall amounts Monday through Tuesday: 0.50 to 0.75″. Some areas may pick up over 1″.
First Alert Weather: Starting the Workweek Soggy
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONDAY: Scattered showers moving in by mid to late morning and continuing for the rest of the day. The greatest coverage of showers will stay north of U.S. 30 until the evening and overnight hours. Slight chance of lightning. High 70F. Wind SW turning NW late at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Periods of rain. Low around 58F. Wind WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and mist through the first half of the day High 68F. Low 48F. Wind NW at 10 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a morning shower/mist. Sunshine and clouds mixed for the afternoon. High near 65F. Low 45F. Wind NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A slow rebound of warming temperatures late week and into the weekend. Highs getting close to average by the weekend. Some small rain chances will be in place for Sunday as our next front moves in. Some models have another warm up into the next next workweek, but data remains limited that far out in the forecast.

10Day Forecast
10Day Forecast(WNDU)

