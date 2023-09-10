Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Great Sunday! Rain Returns on Monday/Tuesday

Cooler temperatures on the way again for next week.
By Gary Sieber
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Late summer weekends don’t get much better than this one. We’ve got another picture perfect day on tap with mostly sunny skies and very comfortable “San Diego” temperatures and humidity! Look for mostly sunny skies with a high today near 78° and light North winds at 5-10 mph.

The gloom returns to start the work week. We’ll see increasing clouds tomorrow morning with rain moving in after noon and continuing through the night with totals up to an inch in some areas. We’ll hit a high tomorrow around 74° but temperatures will turn cooler once the rain starts to fall.

Lingering showers on Tuesday morning with the rain finally moving out by afternoon. Much like the end of last week, we’ll remain cloudy and cool even after it stops raining. Our high on Tuesday will hit 69° with brisk North winds at 15-25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Skies clear out again by the middle of the week with very cool temps (highs in the 60s, lows in the upper 40s). Temperatures will slowly rebound by next weekend, with highs back in the 70s - just in time for the ND home game vs. Central Michigan. On the bad side, rain chances have popped into the forecast for next weekend, but we’ll wait and see if that materializes.

10 day 9/9/23
10 day 9/9/23(WNDU)

