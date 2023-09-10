Elkhart County police looking for man wanted on two warrants

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a man who has two outstanding warrants.

Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and driving while suspended.

Sandusky is 5 foot 3, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sandusky should call Elkhart County’s dispatch center at 574-533-4151.

