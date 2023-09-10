Advertise With Us

Elkhart County police looking for man wanted on two warrants

Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...
Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and driving while suspended.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a man who has two outstanding warrants.

Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and driving while suspended.

Sandusky is 5 foot 3, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sandusky should call Elkhart County’s dispatch center at 574-533-4151.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after motorcycle crash on Ironwood Drive on Sept. 7, 2023.
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Ironwood Drive
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
The driver of the bus, who was the only occupant, was trapped inside for several hours while...
Semi driver arrested after crash involving school bus in northwest Indiana
First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek
First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek
Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 4 in Indiana, Week 3 in Michigan

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek
First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek
First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek
First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek
Fusion Fest brings together all the cultures and experiences that make South Bend unique.
Fusion Fest kicks off in South Bend
North Carolina State's Julian Gray (8) tries to avoid the tackle of Notre Dame's DJ Brown,...
No. 10 Notre Dame weathers storm to beat NC State 45-24