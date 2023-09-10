Elkhart County police looking for man wanted on 2 warrants

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who is wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, is wanted for invasion of privacy and driving while suspended.

Police say Sandusky is 5′3″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Sandusky, you should call Elkhart County’s dispatch center at 574-533-4151.

Nicholas John Sandusky (Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.