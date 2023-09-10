Elkhart County police looking for man wanted on 2 warrants

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who is wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, is wanted for invasion of privacy and driving while suspended.

Police say Sandusky is 5′3″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Sandusky, you should call Elkhart County’s dispatch center at 574-533-4151.

Nicholas John Sandusky
Nicholas John Sandusky(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

