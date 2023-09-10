Elkhart County man wanted on two outstanding warrants located

Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...
Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and driving while suspended.(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - To an update on the search for a wanted man out of Elkhart County.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Nicholas Sandusky has been located and returned to the Elkhart County Correctional Facility.

Over the weekend, authorities requested the public’s help finding Sandusky, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Sandusky was wanted for invasion of privacy and driving while suspended. Police say Sandusky is 5′3″ and weighs 160 pounds. He reportedly has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sandusky was asked to call Elkhart County’s dispatch center at 574-533-4151.

