Advertise With Us

2023 Graff Bash

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The 2023 Graff Bash kicked off in South Bend today.

Graffiti artists from all over the county are at the Rio Park Event Center this weekend.

The two day event kicked off Saturday morning and goes Sunday from 12PM until 8PM.

Come out to see some of the best mural artists from all over the US create their art.

The Graff Bash is an outdoor family event and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 4 in Indiana, Week 3 in Michigan
Fusion Fest kicks off Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.
Fusion Fest taking over South Bend this weekend
A map of the parking spots.
Where to park if you plan on attending Fusion Fest
First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek
First Alert Weather: Great Sunday, Rain Returns This Workweek
North Carolina State's Julian Gray (8) tries to avoid the tackle of Notre Dame's DJ Brown,...
No. 10 Notre Dame weathers storm to beat NC State 45-24

Latest News

Captain Kohler honored in South Bend with a street sign.
South Bend Firefighter honored
Logan Walk and Roll takes place in South Bend.
LOGAN WALK & ROLL
Street renamed for deceased SBFD captain
Graff Bash 2023