SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The 2023 Graff Bash kicked off in South Bend today.

Graffiti artists from all over the county are at the Rio Park Event Center this weekend.

The two day event kicked off Saturday morning and goes Sunday from 12PM until 8PM.

Come out to see some of the best mural artists from all over the US create their art.

The Graff Bash is an outdoor family event and open to the public.

