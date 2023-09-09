US Senate candidate Hill Harper visits Benton Harbor on Friday

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - U.S. Senate candidate Hill Harper visits Benton Harbor Friday night for a town hall.

People gathered at The Oak Room at the Citadel to hear him speak and ask questions.

Harper says he will focus on issues like homelessness, mental health, affordable housing and student loan debt relief if he wins the 2024 election.

His visit is part of a state-wide tour.

“Why am I really running? I’m really running because I care for people, and I feel like that’s gotten completely lost in our political discourse. Are we caring for each other and is the government caring for us? That’s what we are doing here and that’s why I am here, and that’s why I’m excited to meet folks from the community,” said Harper.

Harper is an author and actor and earned his master’s degree from Harvard University.

