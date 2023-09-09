Advertise With Us

US Senate candidate Hill Harper visits Benton Harbor on Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - U.S. Senate candidate Hill Harper visits Benton Harbor Friday night for a town hall.

People gathered at The Oak Room at the Citadel to hear him speak and ask questions.

Harper says he will focus on issues like homelessness, mental health, affordable housing and student loan debt relief if he wins the 2024 election.

His visit is part of a state-wide tour.

“Why am I really running? I’m really running because I care for people, and I feel like that’s gotten completely lost in our political discourse. Are we caring for each other and is the government caring for us? That’s what we are doing here and that’s why I am here, and that’s why I’m excited to meet folks from the community,” said Harper.

Harper is an author and actor and earned his master’s degree from Harvard University.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after motorcycle crash on Ironwood Drive on Sept. 7, 2023.
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Ironwood Drive
Man’s arm amputated after Elkhart County crash
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Weekend turning sunny and warm
Chosen Alexander
South Bend man wanted for attempted murder arrested
Motorcyclist critically injured after South Bend crash

Latest News

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 4 in Indiana, Week 3 in Michigan
Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 4 in Indiana, Week 3 in Michigan Pt. 2
Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 4 in Indiana, Week 3 in Michigan
Michigan Senate candidate Hill Harper stops by Benton Harbor