Notre Dame at NC State resumes after lengthy weather delay

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNDU/AP) - Saturday’s game between No. 10 Notre Dame and NC State has resumed after it was delayed for more than an hour and a half due to inclement weather.

The Fighting Irish led 3-0 with 14:45 left in the second quarter when officials informed fans that the game would be suspended. The stadium’s new videoboard cited lightning within eight miles of Carter-Finley Stadium.

Heavy storms hit the Raleigh area in the morning, and ominous clouds lingered about two hours before kickoff. Those appeared to break in the first quarter before returning and leading to the game’s pause shortly before 1 p.m.

Play resumed just after 2:35 p.m. EDT, and it was certainly worth the wait for Irish fans as Audric Estimé ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

