Notre Dame at NC State currently delayed by weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNDU/AP) - Saturday’s game between No. 10 Notre Dame and NC State is currently delayed due to inclement weather.

The Fighting Irish led 3-0 with 14:45 left in the second quarter when officials informed fans that the game would be suspended. The stadium’s new videoboard cited lightning within eight miles of Carter-Finley Stadium.

Heavy storms hit the Raleigh area in the morning, and ominous clouds lingered about two hours before kickoff. Those appeared to break in the first quarter before returning and leading to the game’s pause shortly before 1 p.m.

Assuming the lightning holds off, teams are expected to take the field again at 2:25 p.m. EDT for a mandatory 10-minute warmup before resuming play at 2:35 p.m. EDT.

