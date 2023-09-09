Notre Dame fans take over Ireland for Aer Lingus College Football Classic

DUBLIN (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team had plenty of company during its trip to Ireland, as there were plenty of Irish fans who made the trek overseas.

In fact, the number of Americans who traveled to Notre Dame’s season opener against Navy is staggering.

Our own Tricia Sloma talked to one of the organizers of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. From where Brendan Meehan was sitting, he had a pretty good vantage point.

“I’m sitting right in the middle of Dublin City Centre on a street called Dame Street,” Meehan said. “So, Dame Street is one of our main thoroughfares in the City Centre, and we have changed it to Notre Dame Street for the week. So, the signs, everything around saying Notre Dame’s Street.

“We are expecting just under 40,000 Americans to travel here for the game,” he added. “And when you put that in perspective, it is the biggest movement of U.S. personnel into Europe for a single event in peacetime. It’s absolutely incredible. We’re so lucky to have Notre Dame playing Navy here.”

And it’s not just the team and fans getting attention. Meehan says they had over 30 events planned in areas of academics, religion, and even medical summits and seminars.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.