Meet the Notre Dame Leprechaun!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before the Irish hit the road to Raleigh, our own Tricia Sloma caught up with the Notre Dame Leprechaun, Ryan Coury from Phoenix, Ariz.

This is his senior year at Notre Dame and his second year as the leprechaun. It’s a job he loves!

“I just have a deep appreciation for Notre Dame what Notre Dame stands for. That deeper meaning we have. That is the best part of being a leprechaun; those higher morals, those higher standards that Notre Dame stands for,” Coury said.

He was looking forward to traveling to North Carolina to redeem himself. That’s because the last time he was in the state, he had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction at last year’s UNC football game. He split his pants!

How?

“That’s the million dollar question,” Coury said. “I think y’know, just dancing too hard, rip the splits a couple of times.

“But at the end of the day, we’ve got to get the fans fired up. And if that’s what it takes, hey, we’ll do it again,” he joked.

He told Tricia he travels with a sewing kit now, just in case it happens again.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.