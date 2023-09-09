Meet the Notre Dame Leprechaun!

(WNDU)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before the Irish hit the road to Raleigh, our own Tricia Sloma caught up with the Notre Dame Leprechaun, Ryan Coury from Phoenix, Ariz.

This is his senior year at Notre Dame and his second year as the leprechaun. It’s a job he loves!

“I just have a deep appreciation for Notre Dame what Notre Dame stands for. That deeper meaning we have. That is the best part of being a leprechaun; those higher morals, those higher standards that Notre Dame stands for,” Coury said.

He was looking forward to traveling to North Carolina to redeem himself. That’s because the last time he was in the state, he had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction at last year’s UNC football game. He split his pants!

How?

“That’s the million dollar question,” Coury said. “I think y’know, just dancing too hard, rip the splits a couple of times.

“But at the end of the day, we’ve got to get the fans fired up. And if that’s what it takes, hey, we’ll do it again,” he joked.

He told Tricia he travels with a sewing kit now, just in case it happens again.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Notre Dame secondary expecting toughest test so far against NC State

Updated: moments ago

Countdown to Kickoff

Carolina On Their Mind: ND playing 3 road games in Carolinas this season

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
It's a big thrill for Notre Dame alumni in the region who are eager to welcome the Irish.

Countdown to Kickoff

Man on the Street: Irish fans confident ahead of NC State game

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Before the Irish hit the road for North Carolina, 16 Sports Director Matt Loch caught up with some Irish fans who have a much better taste in their mouths this season.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame secondary expecting toughest test so far against NC State

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Drew Sanders
NC State’s veteran quarterback Brennan Armstrong was more of a threat with his legs last week against UConn but has proven himself to be more than capable in the passing game.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Jack Swarbrick talks legacy, AD transition process in exclusive interview

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The outgoing athletic director talked about a lot with Chuck Freeby and Terry McFadden, including his legacy, what scheduling for the Fighting Irish will look like as conference realignment continues, and how the changing of the guard is going

News

Let's face it, magazine stands have changed quite a bit, but before technology changed things,...

WNDU Vault: Local magazine wholesaler reacts to Meese Commission

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

As ND fans prepare to cheer on the Irish, fans from multiple generations are getting ready to...

WNDU Vault: ND 50 Year Club

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

To adopt Lady or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at...

2nd Chance Pet: Lady

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
To adopt Lady or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-233-0311.

News

To adopt Lady or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at...

2nd Chance Pet: Lady

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, September 9, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago