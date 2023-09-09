Man on the Street: Irish fans confident ahead of NC State game

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What a difference one year makes for the Fighting Irish... from 0-2 at this point last year to 2-0 this year.

Before the Irish hit the road for North Carolina, 16 Sports Director Matt Loch caught up with some Irish fans who have a much better taste in their mouths this season.

After this year’s home opener, what’s the confidence level now?

“I couldn’t be more confident in our team,” said one fan. “We’ve just shown offensive dominance in our past two games. We haven’t even let up one touchdown yet. I don’t see that changing with NC State. I couldn’t be more proud of our boys so far.”

“The face of college football is Notre Dame,” said another fan. “I don’t know where people are getting misguided — the history, the myth, the Four Horsemen.”

Do you think Notre Dame is a College Football Playoff contender?

“I think we have the potential to be,” said one fan. “I think if the playoffs started today I don’t think we’d be in it. We have the power in our own hands. If we win out, we can be in it.”

Got a score prediction?

“I think 38-14,” said one fan.

“38-10,” said another fan. “I think we do give up our first touchdown actually, but I think it’s a very clear win and Notre Dame shows why we are one of the best teams in the nation.”

“I heard it’s supposed to be a little rainy, so I think that will drag it down a bit,” predicted another fan. “But I’m thinking something in order of 34-20 Notre Dame.”

“I was going to say 35-21,” replied another fan. “That’s crazy.”

“North Carolina State Wolfpack are pretty tough at home, but I’m kind of a little bit of an Irish fan, so I think they’re going to win, maybe like 28-24,” predicted one fan.

Kickoff for Notre Dame’s matchup against NC State on Saturday is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Carolina On Their Mind: ND playing 3 road games in Carolinas this season

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
It's a big thrill for Notre Dame alumni in the region who are eager to welcome the Irish.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame secondary expecting toughest test so far against NC State

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Drew Sanders
NC State’s veteran quarterback Brennan Armstrong was more of a threat with his legs last week against UConn but has proven himself to be more than capable in the passing game.

Countdown to Kickoff

Jack Swarbrick talks legacy, AD transition process in exclusive interview

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The outgoing athletic director talked about a lot with Chuck Freeby and Terry McFadden, including his legacy, what scheduling for the Fighting Irish will look like as conference realignment continues, and how the changing of the guard is going

High School

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 4 in Indiana, Week 3 in Michigan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s Friday night, which means we had another full slate of high school football games here in Michiana!

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame fans take over Ireland for Aer Lingus College Football Classic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The number of Americans who traveled to Notre Dame’s season opener against Navy is staggering.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's DJ Brown (2) tackles Tennessee State's Dayron Johnson (5) as Micah Gay (31) tries...

Irish defense putting touchdown-less streak on the line against NC State

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Notre Dame defense has not allowed a touchdown through its first two games against Navy and Tennessee State. They’ve allowed just six points total.

Countdown to Kickoff

Pod of Gold Thumbnail

Pod of Gold: Longtime Raleigh News & Observer reporter Luke DeCock joins the pod to talk NC State

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame football gets its first true road test of the 2023 season when it visits N.C. State on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Irish women’s soccer suffers first loss of season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
The No. 11 Irish had a lot of opportunities to score but could not find the back of the net in their 1-0 loss to Michigan.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...

Notre Dame preparing for hostile environment at NC State

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
As the Irish enter their first hostile environment of the year, Freeman was asked how he’s preparing his team — and particularly the freshmen — for the experience.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs put up 26 runs in thrashing of Quad Cities River Bandits

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
South Bend scored a season-high 26 runs on 24 hits in a 26-7 beatdown of the River Bandits on Wednesday night.