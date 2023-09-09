Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 4 in Indiana, Week 3 in Michigan
(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, which means we had another full slate of high school football games here in Michiana!
Here’s a look at the scores involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:
INDIANA
Northridge 25, NorthWood 21
Warsaw 10, Concord 3
Mishawaka 48, Goshen 13
Plymouth 25, Wawasee 19
Penn 35, Hammond Morton 0
Massillon Washington (Ohio) 55, Elkhart 0
New Prairie 31, Marian 13
South Bend Saint Joseph 46, Adams 7
John Glenn 12, Jimtown 7
Riley 76, Clay 0
Washington 30, Calumet 6
Bremen 28, Triton 21
Chesterton 28, LaPorte 7
Valparaiso 31, Michigan City 7
Knox 22, North Judson 18
LaVille 38, Winamac 6
West Central 52, Culver 18
Pioneer 35, Caston 6
Fairfield 39, Culver Academies 31
Garrett 18, Lakeland 9
Central Noble 52, Prairie Heights 0
Tippecanoe Valley 53, Tipton 0
Rochester 50, Manchester 0
Maconaquah 43, Whitko 6
Boone Grove 35, South Central 14
Hobart 46, Kankakee Valley 41
Saturday Game
Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Osceola Grace
MICHIGAN
Edwardsburg 28, Plainwell 0
Niles 56, Three River 8
Paw Paw 41, Sturgis 16
Lakeshore 32, Mattawan 26
St. Joseph 39, Kalamazoo Central 20
Buchanan 23, Kent City 8
Saugatuck 21, Brandywine 6
Berrien Springs 14, Watervliet 13
Dowagiac 55, Coloma 12
Muskegon Catholic Central 18, Benton Harbor 14
Cassopolis 14, Comstock 0
White Pigeon 36, Decatur 12
Constantine 22, Lawton 10
8-Player Games
Bridgman 14, Martin 12
Marcellus 68, New Buffalo 26
Eau Claire 56, Twin Cities Sharks 12
Mendon 44, Bellevue 6
Colon 58, Battle Creek St. Philip 48
Waldron 24, Burr Oak 20
