Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 4 in Indiana, Week 3 in Michigan

(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, which means we had another full slate of high school football games here in Michiana!

Here’s a look at the scores involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:

INDIANA

Northridge 25, NorthWood 21

Warsaw 10, Concord 3

Mishawaka 48, Goshen 13

Plymouth 25, Wawasee 19

Penn 35, Hammond Morton 0

Massillon Washington (Ohio) 55, Elkhart 0

New Prairie 31, Marian 13

South Bend Saint Joseph 46, Adams 7

John Glenn 12, Jimtown 7

Riley 76, Clay 0

Washington 30, Calumet 6

Bremen 28, Triton 21

Chesterton 28, LaPorte 7

Valparaiso 31, Michigan City 7

Knox 22, North Judson 18

LaVille 38, Winamac 6

West Central 52, Culver 18

Pioneer 35, Caston 6

Fairfield 39, Culver Academies 31

Garrett 18, Lakeland 9

Central Noble 52, Prairie Heights 0

Tippecanoe Valley 53, Tipton 0

Rochester 50, Manchester 0

Maconaquah 43, Whitko 6

Boone Grove 35, South Central 14

Hobart 46, Kankakee Valley 41

Saturday Game

Fort Wayne Blackhawk at Osceola Grace

MICHIGAN

Edwardsburg 28, Plainwell 0

Niles 56, Three River 8

Paw Paw 41, Sturgis 16

Lakeshore 32, Mattawan 26

St. Joseph 39, Kalamazoo Central 20

Buchanan 23, Kent City 8

Saugatuck 21, Brandywine 6

Berrien Springs 14, Watervliet 13

Dowagiac 55, Coloma 12

Muskegon Catholic Central 18, Benton Harbor 14

Cassopolis 14, Comstock 0

White Pigeon 36, Decatur 12

Constantine 22, Lawton 10

8-Player Games

Bridgman 14, Martin 12

Marcellus 68, New Buffalo 26

Eau Claire 56, Twin Cities Sharks 12

Mendon 44, Bellevue 6

Colon 58, Battle Creek St. Philip 48

Waldron 24, Burr Oak 20

