First Alert Weather: Warm & Sunny Weekend!

After a couple days of Michiana “permacloud,” the bright ball in the sky returns today with warmer temperatures and no more misty rain. Today’s high should reach about 76°. We’ll see a crisp, cool low tonight of 53° under clear skies with a bit of patchy fog early tomorrow morning. Winds today will be NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

For those interested, Notre Dame and NC State will be playing at noon today in Raleigh under the threat of rain and possible thunderstorms. Game-time temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with fairly light winds. The likelihood of rain increases toward the end of the game.

Back in Michiana, your Sunday will be mostly sunny except for a few afternoon clouds. Look for a high of 78° with NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next chance of rain arrives early next week. Another “early fall” cold front will usher in rain chances late Monday and linger into Tuesday & Wednesday. This front will drop daytime highs into the upper 60s to low 70s midweek. Overnight lows could fall into the mid and upper 40s towards the end of next week. We warm back into the upper 70s for next weekend as the Irish play Central Michigan at ND Stadium.

