Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Warm & Sunny Weekend!

Rain and clouds return on Monday
By Gary Sieber
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a couple days of Michiana “permacloud,” the bright ball in the sky returns today with warmer temperatures and no more misty rain. Today’s high should reach about 76°. We’ll see a crisp, cool low tonight of 53° under clear skies with a bit of patchy fog early tomorrow morning. Winds today will be NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

For those interested, Notre Dame and NC State will be playing at noon today in Raleigh under the threat of rain and possible thunderstorms. Game-time temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with fairly light winds. The likelihood of rain increases toward the end of the game.

Back in Michiana, your Sunday will be mostly sunny except for a few afternoon clouds. Look for a high of 78° with NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next chance of rain arrives early next week. Another “early fall” cold front will usher in rain chances late Monday and linger into Tuesday & Wednesday. This front will drop daytime highs into the upper 60s to low 70s midweek. Overnight lows could fall into the mid and upper 40s towards the end of next week. We warm back into the upper 70s for next weekend as the Irish play Central Michigan at ND Stadium.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(First Alert Forecast)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after motorcycle crash on Ironwood Drive on Sept. 7, 2023.
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Ironwood Drive
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
The driver of the bus, who was the only occupant, was trapped inside for several hours while...
Semi driver arrested after crash involving school bus in northwest Indiana
Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 4 in Indiana, Week 3 in Michigan

Latest News

North Carolina State's Julian Gray (8) tries to avoid the tackle of Notre Dame's DJ Brown,...
No. 10 Notre Dame weathers storm to beat NC State 45-24
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Notre Dame at NC State
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Notre Dame at NC State
Jack Swarbrick talks about the AD transition process
Carolina On Their Mind: ND playing 3 road games in Carolinas this season