Carolina On Their Mind: ND playing 3 road games in Carolinas this season

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Notre Dame fans who live in the Carolinas are in for a treat this season.

They’ve been blessed with a schedule that puts the Irish in that area for not one, not two, but three games in 2023. The Irish are in Raleigh on Saturday, they play Duke in Durham on Sept. 30, and Clemson in nearby South Carolina on Nov. 4.

That’s a big thrill for Notre Dame Club members who are eager to welcome the Irish.

“We’re headquartered in Raleigh-Durham, but really, we’re all of Eastern North Carolina,” said Brian Rigney, president of the Notre Dame Club of Eastern North Carolina. “We’ve got about 1,200 alums in the area, and quite an active membership between service activities, faith events, and obviously tons of sporting events being in the ACC and having so many schools here locally.”

Their recent UND celebration featured none other than head coach Marcus Freeman.

“He was our guest speaker to the to our local alums, which was just a great event and just, you know, just that positive energy and you can see why he recruits so well,” Rigney said.

“It’s a great season for football in that area and they’re taking full advantage of it,” said Mike Sullivan, senior director of alumni programs at the University of Notre Dame. “Our affiliation with the ACC in football has some advantages for our alumni living in that area. We see Notre Dame travel to play football games in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia with some regularity. And our alumni turn out in huge numbers. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if towards the end of fourth quarter, we’re pulling away to victory, the Notre Dame fans will make some noise.”

There are many Carolina/Irish connections of note: Sam Hartman is from Charlotte, N.C., Gerad Parker coached at Duke, and the three athletic directors at UNC, NC State, and Duke are all Notre Dame alums.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Man on the Street: Irish fans confident ahead of NC State game

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Before the Irish hit the road for North Carolina, 16 Sports Director Matt Loch caught up with some Irish fans who have a much better taste in their mouths this season.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame secondary expecting toughest test so far against NC State

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Drew Sanders
NC State’s veteran quarterback Brennan Armstrong was more of a threat with his legs last week against UConn but has proven himself to be more than capable in the passing game.

Countdown to Kickoff

Jack Swarbrick talks legacy, AD transition process in exclusive interview

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The outgoing athletic director talked about a lot with Chuck Freeby and Terry McFadden, including his legacy, what scheduling for the Fighting Irish will look like as conference realignment continues, and how the changing of the guard is going

High School

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 4 in Indiana, Week 3 in Michigan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s Friday night, which means we had another full slate of high school football games here in Michiana!

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame fans take over Ireland for Aer Lingus College Football Classic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The number of Americans who traveled to Notre Dame’s season opener against Navy is staggering.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's DJ Brown (2) tackles Tennessee State's Dayron Johnson (5) as Micah Gay (31) tries...

Irish defense putting touchdown-less streak on the line against NC State

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Notre Dame defense has not allowed a touchdown through its first two games against Navy and Tennessee State. They’ve allowed just six points total.

Countdown to Kickoff

Pod of Gold Thumbnail

Pod of Gold: Longtime Raleigh News & Observer reporter Luke DeCock joins the pod to talk NC State

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame football gets its first true road test of the 2023 season when it visits N.C. State on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Irish women’s soccer suffers first loss of season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
The No. 11 Irish had a lot of opportunities to score but could not find the back of the net in their 1-0 loss to Michigan.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...

Notre Dame preparing for hostile environment at NC State

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
As the Irish enter their first hostile environment of the year, Freeman was asked how he’s preparing his team — and particularly the freshmen — for the experience.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs put up 26 runs in thrashing of Quad Cities River Bandits

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
South Bend scored a season-high 26 runs on 24 hits in a 26-7 beatdown of the River Bandits on Wednesday night.