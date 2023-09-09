Buzz Around Campus: Irish fans confident ahead of NC State game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What a difference one year makes for the Fighting Irish... from 0-2 at this point last year to 2-0 this year.

Before the Irish hit the road for North Carolina, 16 Sports Director Matt Loch caught up with some Irish fans who have a much better taste in their mouths this season.

After this year’s home opener, what’s the confidence level now?

“I couldn’t be more confident in our team,” said one fan. “We’ve just shown offensive dominance in our past two games. We haven’t even let up one touchdown yet. I don’t see that changing with NC State. I couldn’t be more proud of our boys so far.”

“The face of college football is Notre Dame,” said another fan. “I don’t know where people are getting misguided — the history, the myth, the Four Horsemen.”

Do you think Notre Dame is a College Football Playoff contender?

“I think we have the potential to be,” said one fan. “I think if the playoffs started today I don’t think we’d be in it. We have the power in our own hands. If we win out, we can be in it.”

Got a score prediction?

“I think 38-14,” said one fan.

“38-10,” said another fan. “I think we do give up our first touchdown actually, but I think it’s a very clear win and Notre Dame shows why we are one of the best teams in the nation.”

“I heard it’s supposed to be a little rainy, so I think that will drag it down a bit,” predicted another fan. “But I’m thinking something in order of 34-20 Notre Dame.”

“I was going to say 35-21,” replied another fan. “That’s crazy.”

“North Carolina State Wolfpack are pretty tough at home, but I’m kind of a little bit of an Irish fan, so I think they’re going to win, maybe like 28-24,” predicted one fan.

Kickoff for Notre Dame’s matchup against NC State on Saturday is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

