2nd Chance Pet: Lady

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jamie Ealy from the South Bend Animal Resource Center joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Lady!

To learn more about Lady and see if he is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

To adopt Lady or any other pet, you can call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-233-0311 or stop by the center, which is located at 521 Eclipse Place.

For more information about the South Bend Animal Resource Center, click here.

